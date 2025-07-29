 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19400406 Edited 29 July 2025 – 14:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Somehow the Toolbox was missed from the delivery options

  • Toolbox is now an option for Shuttle Delivery items
  • Fixed issue with Delivery Order showing “move” and other options it shouldn’t have
  • Fixed Toolbox label in top HUD


Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day!
-hube

