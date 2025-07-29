Gamers, sorry for the delay. Took some extra time to get cutscenes back together and get back into gear for working on this game. After 3 months straight of long hours working on it, I had a little bit of burnout, but now I’m back in it 100 percent to the end! The game will come out August 22nd, which is an unfortunate delay, but necessary since I randomly decided to add the final evolution of the Uncle Kenny gameplay sandbox, portals!

We are in the endgame. I can’t believe it's actually going to come out. It's been delayed just so damn much. But this is the best version of the game that could have existed. For my first ever video game, I’m extremely proud of everything I was able to accomplish. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the amazing circle around me, helping add extra songs, graphics, and voice acting to the game. Thank you to everyone

NOTE TO ALL RETURNING PLAYERS: DELETE YOUR SAVEMENU SAVE FILE! GO TO %localappdata% using the Windows + R keys tool, then relaunch Uncle Kenny The Game!!

The first set of Act 3 cutscenes are in! It’s about half, a solid start! Shoutout Kenny Rogers for drawing them. The cutscenes go up until the start of the UNDERGROUND level for now.

You can now finally control the sound effect and music volume in the options menu!

The phone call feature is now available in Act 1, something that has been teased for over a year. It’s a small bonus consisting of three mini cutscenes throughout Act 1

Portals have been added into the game! With that, a set of new levels has been added to the Underground area that introduces them, some of them inspired by the gameplay loop of the classic game Portal.

The first round of in-game dialogue has been added!

Portals have been added to several late-game levels to spice them up.

The final mission now has extra portal-based levels.

Weapons now have realistic sounds!

When switching weapons, there’s now a reloading sound effect.

Cats have been added to the game! Give them a pet! For now there's Boots in the main menu, and Donald in Carl's Shop! More to come August 15th

Snail shells will now damage enemies when you jump on them.

New small levels have been added to work with the new cutscenes. For example, the president level now has a cultist introduction shootout.

The rage ability has been slightly scaled back to only be available during the Vengeance level. It was never too useful of a mechanic, players and myself forgot it existed half the time, and I couldn’t really find a place for it story or gameplay wise outside of where it was introduced. But I think it works better as a one-off.

Added graphics in some of the levels! Including flowers in Act 1!

Hundreds of little fixes to the game, a huge push for polish

WHAT TO EXPECT FOR 0.9, AUGUST 15TH!

Finalized final boss graphics

Most or all of the cutscenes.

A couple new tracks from Othon and Matthew

Updated Mina voice lines

Final mission in-game dialogue

A couple new levels including portal challenges in the late stages of the game

WHAT TO EXPECT FOR 1.0 LAUNCH, AUGUST 22ND!!

First wave of new skins for Uncle Kenny

Interactive Uncle Kenny comic book museum

Any remaining outstanding issues or fixes!!!!

SONG OF THE UPDATE!!!

THANK YOU GAMERS................................... SEEE YOU AUGUST 15TH!!! LETS FUCKING GO