RAPUNZEL BOOK – Reveal the mystery of a wicked witch's nefarious plot! The Library cat, Faustus, is hosting a grand Cat Day celebration in Rapunzel’s Tower, but a cunning sorceress has kidnapped his feline friends, intending to use them for fur coats! Faustus and Lucy must rescue the fluffy captives before it's too late and earn an invitation to a heartwarming celebration. Can you help save their whiskered companions?

RAPUNZEL’S TOWER – Find hidden objects or match gems in a row at Rapunzel’s Tower.

FAUSTUS AND CAT DAY – Tackle 32 exciting new quests, discover five fairy-tale collections and find three Avatars, the Silver Yarn Ball, the Chest House and more.

NEW CHARACTER – Meet Rapunzel, a vibrant, energetic girl with magical golden hair.

MORE QUESTS AND COLLECTIONS – Enjoy 61 fun new quests, 10 terrific collections, and one metacollection!

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS – Your favorite game is only getting better. Check it out!



