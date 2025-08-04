The v1.10 patch for F1® 25 aims to address a problem that arose following the Driver Ratings Update and Two-Player Career save games. No other changes have been made for this patch.



Patch v1.10 is scheduled to begin rolling out at 10 a.m. UTC on Monday, August 4. Should this date change, this post will be updated. Please ensure your PC or console is connected to the internet to receive the update.

v1.10 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that prevented players from progressing past the Driver Ratings Update screen in Two-Player Career



Thank you for your patience as the development team worked quickly to verify, test, and resolve this issue for new and existing save games. As this was an unscheduled hotfix, no further changes have been made.

The next scheduled patch is expected to be available in a few weeks time. Between patches, please refer to the Community-Raised Issues thread for the most up-to-date information on some of what is expected to be included.



Check-in with our ‘Engineers’

Whether it’s the EA Forums, r/F1Game on Reddit, or across our social media pages, thank you for making your voice heard by contributing to the F1® 25 discussion so far.



Be sure to keep an eye on the Community-Raised Issues thread. This post on the EA Forums serves as the go-to place to stay up-to-date on some of what the development team is working on in relation to bugs and issues raised by you, the community. This thread will be updated regularly between patches. To be notified of these changes, sign-in to the EA Forums and tap the bell in the top-right corner of the post.



If you would like to take the time to log a bug, please do so on our dedicated Technical Issues & Bug Reports page on the EA Forums, where a member of our team will get back to you. You can find the best bug reporting process by clicking here.



We also have a number of support guides for F1® 25 including a PC Troubleshooting Guide and tips for setting up F1® 25 to work in Virtual Reality and Triple Screens on PC. These can be found in the F1® Game Info Hub on EA Forums.



Happy racing!



- James / CM_TGK

Community and Creator Manager @ EA SPORTS / Codemasters