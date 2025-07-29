 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19400294 Edited 29 July 2025 – 15:13:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Solved some instances of missing or wrong translations for the Spanish Version

- Added a Built-in Bug Report System:
A crash window will appear with the option to send us details.
You’ll also find a “Report a Bug” button on the title screen.
We promise to fix all reported issues within 24 hours (48 hours max).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3599481
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3599482
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link