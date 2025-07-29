- Solved some instances of missing or wrong translations for the Spanish Version
- Added a Built-in Bug Report System:
A crash window will appear with the option to send us details.
You’ll also find a “Report a Bug” button on the title screen.
We promise to fix all reported issues within 24 hours (48 hours max).
Update July 29th 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3599481
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3599482
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update