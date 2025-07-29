 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19400233
Update notes via Steam Community
still trying to improve lobby finder
trying to make freeze detect more often
fix mountain wind bug
trying to fix spell page not working bug (I do not think I was successful though but hard to test)
trying to fix invisible renderers bugs

