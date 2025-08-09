 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19400229 Edited 9 August 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

New update with more vehicles and fixes, and a bigger change is the locking of prefab panels for the early years behind research, as we have introduced alternatives for infrastructure and buildings. We hope you enjoy it.

1.1.0.13

  • Added wooded electrified railway

  • Concrete railway research is connected to prefab panels and after electrified railway research

  • Added brick sewage systems

  • Locked concrete panels, concrete railways, and sewage systems behind research

  • added S4 Harvester,

  • added coal processing and loading

  • added an old clothing factory,

  • added old train aggregate loading stations,

  • waste container stands require concrete instead of panels

  • added a simple open storage without crane (cheap to build, slightly less capacity, fewer connections, slow loading and unloading),

  • added a tiny heating plant,

  • added missing on-click building sounds,

  • Wismar Z can now transport liquid fertilizer,

  • buffed the Communar Combine to 12 km/h.

  • added a small brick factory,

  • added two new combine harvesters (Stalinets-1 and Stalinets-6),

  • added SKhTZ NATI bulldozer and tractor

  • added smaller coal and iron mines

  • added skins for Ya-4 trucks,

  • BBÖ 214 is now available for dollars, not rubles,

  • adjusted the price of the basic open storage,

  • added footpath connections for the coal processing plant

  • Fixed issues with pricing when starting a game in Early Start mode

  • Fixed issue preventing Early Start mode from launching on some workshop maps

  • Fixed issue where mirrored custom houses were not replaced in older Early Start variants

  • Fixed issue where upgrading brick roads with sidewalks to tram or trolleybus roads was instantaneous

  • Added decorative brick pavement

  • Fixed issue where asphalt and brick roads or footpaths were sometimes merged into a single piece

  • Added high-voltage connection to production lines

  • Fixed issue where synthetic fertilizer could not be selected in Early Start mode

1.1.0.14

  • Fixed upgrading wood rail track to wooden track with electric poles

  • New Ya-4 skins

1.1.0.15

  • Hotfix for locking prefab infrastructure behind research in non-Early Start games

  • Tweaked tank capacity and pollution levels of early heating plants

  • Cooling tower no longer locked behind Modern Industry research

