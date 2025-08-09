Hello everyone,

New update with more vehicles and fixes, and a bigger change is the locking of prefab panels for the early years behind research, as we have introduced alternatives for infrastructure and buildings. We hope you enjoy it.

Added wooded electrified railway

Concrete railway research is connected to prefab panels and after electrified railway research

Added brick sewage systems

Locked concrete panels, concrete railways, and sewage systems behind research

added S4 Harvester,

added coal processing and loading

added an old clothing factory,

added old train aggregate loading stations,

waste container stands require concrete instead of panels

added a simple open storage without crane (cheap to build, slightly less capacity, fewer connections, slow loading and unloading),

added a tiny heating plant,

added missing on-click building sounds,

Wismar Z can now transport liquid fertilizer,

buffed the Communar Combine to 12 km/h.

added a small brick factory,

added two new combine harvesters (Stalinets-1 and Stalinets-6),

added SKhTZ NATI bulldozer and tractor

added smaller coal and iron mines

added skins for Ya-4 trucks,

BBÖ 214 is now available for dollars, not rubles,

adjusted the price of the basic open storage,

added footpath connections for the coal processing plant

Fixed issues with pricing when starting a game in Early Start mode

Fixed issue preventing Early Start mode from launching on some workshop maps

Fixed issue where mirrored custom houses were not replaced in older Early Start variants

Fixed issue where upgrading brick roads with sidewalks to tram or trolleybus roads was instantaneous

Added decorative brick pavement

Fixed issue where asphalt and brick roads or footpaths were sometimes merged into a single piece

Added high-voltage connection to production lines