Hello everyone,
New update with more vehicles and fixes, and a bigger change is the locking of prefab panels for the early years behind research, as we have introduced alternatives for infrastructure and buildings. We hope you enjoy it.
1.1.0.13
Added wooded electrified railway
Concrete railway research is connected to prefab panels and after electrified railway research
Added brick sewage systems
Locked concrete panels, concrete railways, and sewage systems behind research
added S4 Harvester,
added coal processing and loading
added an old clothing factory,
added old train aggregate loading stations,
waste container stands require concrete instead of panels
added a simple open storage without crane (cheap to build, slightly less capacity, fewer connections, slow loading and unloading),
added a tiny heating plant,
added missing on-click building sounds,
Wismar Z can now transport liquid fertilizer,
buffed the Communar Combine to 12 km/h.
added a small brick factory,
added two new combine harvesters (Stalinets-1 and Stalinets-6),
added SKhTZ NATI bulldozer and tractor
added smaller coal and iron mines
added skins for Ya-4 trucks,
BBÖ 214 is now available for dollars, not rubles,
adjusted the price of the basic open storage,
added footpath connections for the coal processing plant
Fixed issues with pricing when starting a game in Early Start mode
Fixed issue preventing Early Start mode from launching on some workshop maps
Fixed issue where mirrored custom houses were not replaced in older Early Start variants
Fixed issue where upgrading brick roads with sidewalks to tram or trolleybus roads was instantaneous
Added decorative brick pavement
Fixed issue where asphalt and brick roads or footpaths were sometimes merged into a single piece
Added high-voltage connection to production lines
Fixed issue where synthetic fertilizer could not be selected in Early Start mode
1.1.0.14
Fixed upgrading wood rail track to wooden track with electric poles
New Ya-4 skins
1.1.0.15
Hotfix for locking prefab infrastructure behind research in non-Early Start games
Tweaked tank capacity and pollution levels of early heating plants
Cooling tower no longer locked behind Modern Industry research
