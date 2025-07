Dear Bug Hunters, we did many small updates in terms of gameplay and UI, but the most important things are:

Localization

You can play the game in the following languages:

English

Italian

Spanish

French

German

Japanese

Play with Mouse and Keyboard

You are a true pc gamer, you hate controllers and their weird little thumbsticks, don't you? We heard your cry for help, and now you can enjoy the game with a mouse and keyboard!