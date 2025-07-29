 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19400030 Edited 29 July 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This release candidate fixes a couple of issues with the level editor, as recently reported by the community.

BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed being able to get the "unused" ammo when playing with the "Auto-grab ammo" gameplay mutator
- fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent the player from being able to climb over a window

MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to force a non-pedestrian NPC to interact with a dance point
- fixed being able to assign non-fighter NPCs to security camera monitors
- follower, decor, and prologueactor class NPCs no longer counted for the kill/neutralize everyone objective tasks

Remember to report any issues you run into!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

