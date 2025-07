Social media

Hey folks!This release candidate fixes a couple of issues with the level editor, as recently reported by the community.- fixed being able to get the "unused" ammo when playing with the "Auto-grab ammo" gameplay mutator- fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent the player from being able to climb over a window- fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to force a non-pedestrian NPC to interact with a dance point- fixed being able to assign non-fighter NPCs to security camera monitors- follower, decor, and prologueactor class NPCs no longer counted for the kill/neutralize everyone objective tasksRemember to report any issues you run into! Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!