This release candidate fixes a couple of issues with the level editor, as recently reported by the community.
BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed being able to get the "unused" ammo when playing with the "Auto-grab ammo" gameplay mutator
- fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent the player from being able to climb over a window
MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to force a non-pedestrian NPC to interact with a dance point
- fixed being able to assign non-fighter NPCs to security camera monitors
- follower, decor, and prologueactor class NPCs no longer counted for the kill/neutralize everyone objective tasks
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
