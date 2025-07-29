Completed part 2 of the cook stove rework. When adding fish to the stove, they will be added to the queue and cooked. This means if you add 5 fish to the stove, they will all cook in order and you wont have to micro manage them (fish do not burn yet)

Completed the leaderboard overhaul. We rewrote how the leaderboard backend works so that it performs much more efficiently and will load much faster.

Adjusted the horror manager algorithm to be more aggressive

Updated the default graphics and language settings for the game

Adjusted the weight curve of the paddle fish

Increased catchrate of flounder

-Fixed: a bug with the save system that could completely break the save. This was caused by players leaving and rejoining or joining a session late. A completely new save game object will now be created each day to prevent other possible issues.

-Fixed: ai pathing issue for the dog in the cave

-Fixed: missing nav mesh in the lake expansion area



Thanks!