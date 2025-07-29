 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19399895 Edited 29 July 2025 – 14:13:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Completed part 2 of the cook stove rework. When adding fish to the stove, they will be added to the queue and cooked. This means if you add 5 fish to the stove, they will all cook in order and you wont have to micro manage them (fish do not burn yet)

  • Completed the leaderboard overhaul. We rewrote how the leaderboard backend works so that it performs much more efficiently and will load much faster.

  • Adjusted the horror manager algorithm to be more aggressive 

  • Updated the default graphics and language settings for the game

  • Adjusted the weight curve of the paddle fish

  • Increased catchrate of flounder

    -Fixed: a bug with the save system that could completely break the save. This was caused by players leaving and rejoining or joining a session late. A completely new save game object will now be created each day to prevent other possible issues.

    -Fixed: ai pathing issue for the dog in the cave

    -Fixed: missing nav mesh in the lake expansion area

    Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3645891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link