2025 Season 3 Patch 4 Release Notes \[2025.07.25.02]





This Patch Release contains updates and fixes for the 2025 Season 3 Release.









SIMULATION:

--------------------------------------------------------------

Controls

- 360Hz and Wheel LFE APIs have been re-enabled.

- Fixed a memory instability that would cause customers with Moza devices to crash out of the Simulator after 2 hours.

- Fixed an intermittent crash that would sometimes affect certain Fanatec wheels.

Graphics

- Fixed an issue where an invasive species of super bright grass had begun sprouting at Rallycross tracks. Groundskeepers have eradicated it, and will remain on high alert for the next week.

Telemetry

- Two new boolean variables, "PitRepairNeeded" and "PitOptRepairNeeded", have been added which will be true when the user's car takes damage and needs mandatory or optional repairs.









CARS:

--------------------------------------------------------------

<Car Class> GTP

- Updated the low fuel warning clears to be momentary presses. The trigger point for the low fuel warning is now adjustable in the garage screen.

- - The low fuel warning clear button is also now enabled for the BMW M Hybrid V8.

Ferrari 296 Challenge

- Base weight has been increased by 20 kg and ride height rules have been updated to meet the latest real world technical specification.

- - Target brake bias has been moved rearwards for improved turn-in response.

- iRacing setups have been updated.

Ford GT GT2

- Adjusted the ride height reference locations and suspension installation to allow for reduced bump stop contact and better ride quality.

- iRacing setups have been updated.

Mercedes-AMG W12 E Performance

- Nose mounts are now replaced whenever front wing damage is repaired.

Mercedes-AMG W13 E Performance

- Nose mounts are now replaced whenever front wing damage is repaired.

NASCAR Gen 4 Ford Taurus - 2003

- Updated the textures, templates, and patterns to reflect the B-pillar and rear-end adjustments.

- Damage visual effects have been updated.









TRACKS:

--------------------------------------------------------------

Bristol Motor Speedway

- Fixed an issue where floating crowds would appear when track detail was lowered.

Dover Motor Speedway

- Fixed an issue where floating crowds would appear when track detail was lowered.

Rudskogen Motorsenter

- A missing track rule has been updated.





