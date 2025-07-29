- Various electronics items now bundle to Electronics.
- High/Adrenalin now gives No fit state.
- High/Adrenalin now wears off much more quickly.
- Moved Nipple cups to the underwear slot.
- Fixed Courier drop sometimes being blank.
- Fixed a problem on Bad head day.
- Fixed another problem on Your last SensX.
- Fixed a problem with the AK-47.
- Fixed Breast enlargement body mod not contributing to breast size (this was a new one).
- Fixed a case where Losing your obsession could get stuck in your hand.
- Fixed a bunch of things going off whether or not you have favourite wheels, not if they're equipped.
- Fixed Talking to Marie sometimes being blank.
- Fixed some typos and minor bugs; thanks for the reports!
Bugfix release
Update notes via Steam Community
