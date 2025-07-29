 Skip to content
29 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Various electronics items now bundle to Electronics.
  • High/Adrenalin now gives No fit state.
  • High/Adrenalin now wears off much more quickly.
  • Moved Nipple cups to the underwear slot.

  • Fixed Courier drop sometimes being blank.
  • Fixed a problem on Bad head day.
  • Fixed another problem on Your last SensX.
  • Fixed a problem with the AK-47.
  • Fixed Breast enlargement body mod not contributing to breast size (this was a new one).
  • Fixed a case where Losing your obsession could get stuck in your hand.
  • Fixed a bunch of things going off whether or not you have favourite wheels, not if they're equipped.
  • Fixed Talking to Marie sometimes being blank.
  • Fixed some typos and minor bugs; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

