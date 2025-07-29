 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19399812
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed several missing or wrong translations.
- Added a microphone test/troubleshooting menu (in Settings/Audio)
- Added bug / issues reporting feature for crashes and in the title menu

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3408812
Windows Depot 3408813
