- Fixed several missing or wrong translations.
- Added a microphone test/troubleshooting menu (in Settings/Audio)
- Added bug / issues reporting feature for crashes and in the title menu
Update July 29th 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS Depot 3408812
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 3408813
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update