Balance

Increased the amount of magic you get from mind by 33%.

Changed the place of some of the masochism skills so that you don't start off with only defensive skills.

Finally fixed the item drop-rates. Now all items will be available on the drop table once you reach the end-game.



Quality

Added a list of controls to the main-menu.

Added an in-combat stats-screen that shows up while tab is held down.

Added a combat icon for the sway stat.



New content

Added a new interactive event for when you give a blowjob to the devil enemy. (some people were redoing the devil event to collect huge amounts of loot. Now there will be a skill-check in place to make it more in line with other events with big rewards)

Added a new weapon.