Balance
Increased the amount of magic you get from mind by 33%.
Changed the place of some of the masochism skills so that you don't start off with only defensive skills.
Finally fixed the item drop-rates. Now all items will be available on the drop table once you reach the end-game.
Quality
Added a list of controls to the main-menu.
Added an in-combat stats-screen that shows up while tab is held down.
Added a combat icon for the sway stat.
New content
Added a new interactive event for when you give a blowjob to the devil enemy. (some people were redoing the devil event to collect huge amounts of loot. Now there will be a skill-check in place to make it more in line with other events with big rewards)
Added a new weapon.
Patch 1.17
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update