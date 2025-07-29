 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19399772 Edited 29 July 2025 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Balance
Increased the amount of magic you get from mind by 33%.
Changed the place of some of the masochism skills so that you don't start off with only defensive skills.
Finally fixed the item drop-rates. Now all items will be available on the drop table once you reach the end-game.

Quality
Added a list of controls to the main-menu.
Added an in-combat stats-screen that shows up while tab is held down.
Added a combat icon for the sway stat.

New content
Added a new interactive event for when you give a blowjob to the devil enemy. (some people were redoing the devil event to collect huge amounts of loot. Now there will be a skill-check in place to make it more in line with other events with big rewards)
Added a new weapon.

