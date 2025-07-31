 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19399756 Edited 31 July 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing Arashi Gaiden!

We’ve just released a patch packed with new features and improvements! Check out what’s been updated below. If you want to stay up to date with all the latest news and join the community, come hang out with us on Discord.


PATCH NOTES:

◈ You can now return to the Dojo during a stage, making it easier to revisit other levels or restart the current one.

◈ Added an intro music video to the game.

◈ Added Russian language support.

◈ Adjustments to some stages in Act III. We slightly nerfed them to better match the player’s skill progression and adaptation curve.

◈ Rebalanced Eiji, this boss has been nerfed a bit to make the fight fairer.

◈ General bug fixes.


With love,
Statera Studio & Wired Dreams

Changed files in this update

Depot 3040171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link