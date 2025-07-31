Thanks for playing Arashi Gaiden!

We’ve just released a patch packed with new features and improvements! Check out what’s been updated below. If you want to stay up to date with all the latest news and join the community, come hang out with us on Discord.



PATCH NOTES:

◈ You can now return to the Dojo during a stage, making it easier to revisit other levels or restart the current one.



◈ Added an intro music video to the game.



◈ Added Russian language support.



◈ Adjustments to some stages in Act III. We slightly nerfed them to better match the player’s skill progression and adaptation curve.



◈ Rebalanced Eiji, this boss has been nerfed a bit to make the fight fairer.



◈ General bug fixes.





With love,

Statera Studio & Wired Dreams