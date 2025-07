9 Main Missions



7 Side Missions



16 Weapons: 7 Rifles, 4 Shotguns, 5 Sidearms



2 Bosses



21 Achievements



At least 1 new Rifle, 1 new Shotgun, and 1 new Sidearm



11 new Side Missions



Gameplay Settings Menu



Full Controller Support



Official Steam Deck Support



Skills menu overhaul



End‑of‑mission menu redesign



Equipped weapon display revamp



General bug fixes and balance tweaks



Level design improvements



The game is now released and available for purchase! If you want to support the game, leaving a Steam review would help greatly. Games on Steam get a boost in visibility after 10 reviews, so it would be great to hit that number specifically.