 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 July 2025 Build 19399557 Edited 29 July 2025 – 15:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

End of Early Access (version 3.0.0)

For the past two years, we’ve been working on improving the virtual tour of the French National Assembly based on your feedback.

With the experience now complete, this major update officially marks the end of the Early Access phase on Steam.

Content updates and bug fixes will continue to be released.

New: Visit the Hôtel de Lassay

In this major update, the Hôtel de Lassay (the President’s residence) is now part of the virtual tour of the French National Assembly.

You can now explore 8 new rooms, each with its own atmosphere, history, and heritage.

Full List of New Features

With this major 3.0.0 update, here is the list of improvements and new content we’ve added:

  • Addition of the Hôtel de Lassay, allowing you to explore 8 new rooms: the Cabinet du Départ, the Salon des Éléments, the Grand Salon, the Salon des Saisons, the Salon des Jeux, the Vestibule, the Dining Room, and the Salon des Stucs

  • Update of the Grand Rotunda with newly installed busts

  • Update of the Library to reflect its recent restoration

  • New option in the settings to enable more realistic global illumination (dynamic mode)

  • Complete overhaul of lighting and visual effects

  • Improved support for certain virtual reality headsets

  • Addition of new interactive points of interest

  • New media content (texts and images) added to points of interest

  • Complete redesign of user interfaces for a smoother experience

  • English translations added for interfaces and points of interest

  • Improved quality of many existing 3D objects, materials, and textures

  • Removal of camera sway for more comfortable movement

  • Improved interactive map in the pause menu

  • Updated "Sculptor" achievement to include the 2 new busts added with the Hôtel de Lassay

  • New graphical options added to the game settings

Changed files in this update

Windows French Visite virtuelle de l'Assemblée nationale Content Depot 1753401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link