End of Early Access (version 3.0.0)
For the past two years, we’ve been working on improving the virtual tour of the French National Assembly based on your feedback.
With the experience now complete, this major update officially marks the end of the Early Access phase on Steam.
Content updates and bug fixes will continue to be released.
New: Visit the Hôtel de Lassay
In this major update, the Hôtel de Lassay (the President’s residence) is now part of the virtual tour of the French National Assembly.
You can now explore 8 new rooms, each with its own atmosphere, history, and heritage.
Full List of New Features
With this major 3.0.0 update, here is the list of improvements and new content we’ve added:
Addition of the Hôtel de Lassay, allowing you to explore 8 new rooms: the Cabinet du Départ, the Salon des Éléments, the Grand Salon, the Salon des Saisons, the Salon des Jeux, the Vestibule, the Dining Room, and the Salon des Stucs
Update of the Grand Rotunda with newly installed busts
Update of the Library to reflect its recent restoration
New option in the settings to enable more realistic global illumination (dynamic mode)
Complete overhaul of lighting and visual effects
Improved support for certain virtual reality headsets
Addition of new interactive points of interest
New media content (texts and images) added to points of interest
Complete redesign of user interfaces for a smoother experience
English translations added for interfaces and points of interest
Improved quality of many existing 3D objects, materials, and textures
Removal of camera sway for more comfortable movement
Improved interactive map in the pause menu
Updated "Sculptor" achievement to include the 2 new busts added with the Hôtel de Lassay
New graphical options added to the game settings
Changed files in this update