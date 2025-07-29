End of Early Access (version 3.0.0)

For the past two years, we’ve been working on improving the virtual tour of the French National Assembly based on your feedback.

With the experience now complete, this major update officially marks the end of the Early Access phase on Steam.

Content updates and bug fixes will continue to be released.

New: Visit the Hôtel de Lassay

In this major update, the Hôtel de Lassay (the President’s residence) is now part of the virtual tour of the French National Assembly.

You can now explore 8 new rooms, each with its own atmosphere, history, and heritage.

Full List of New Features

With this major 3.0.0 update, here is the list of improvements and new content we’ve added: