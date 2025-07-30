Hello Isyans!
A new day brings a new patch, and with it, new patch notes!
Check out what's changed below!
Changes - Summer Event:
The following Kingdom Quests have been reactivated:
Water Balloon Battle
Valtara’s Water Battle Event
Event NPC Swim Ming’s item rewards list has been updated.
Changes - General:
The grade of the following items has been lowered from 5 to 4:
Collector's Mithril Necklace
Collector's Sawtooth Earring
Collector's Red Ring
Collector's White Ring
The grade of the following items has been increased from 2 to 3:
Kalidin Armor
Restore Armor
Compelling Armor
We wish you a wonderful day playing Fiesta Online!
See you in game!
Your Fiesta Online Team
