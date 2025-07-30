 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19399520 Edited 30 July 2025 – 08:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Isyans!

A new day brings a new patch, and with it, new patch notes!

Check out what's changed below!

 

Changes - Summer Event:

  • The following Kingdom Quests have been reactivated:

    • Water Balloon Battle

    • Valtara’s Water Battle Event

  • Event NPC Swim Ming’s item rewards list has been updated.

 

Changes - General:

  • The grade of the following items has been lowered from 5 to 4:

    • Collector's Mithril Necklace

    • Collector's Sawtooth Earring

    • Collector's Red Ring

    • Collector's White Ring

  • The grade of the following items has been increased from 2 to 3:

    • Kalidin Armor

    • Restore Armor

    • Compelling Armor

 

We wish you a wonderful day playing Fiesta Online!

 

See you in game!

Your Fiesta Online Team

