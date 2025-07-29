1. Optimized multilingual translation for English, Korean, and Japanese;

2. New exclusive behind-the-scenes footage can be unlocked after completing the game with the true ending (completed players need to watch the true ending video again to unlock it);

3. Fixed some typos and issues with audio and video synchronization.

*Thank you for the feedback from all players. If you have any other questions or suggestions, please feel free to let us know through various channels. Thank you again for your support!