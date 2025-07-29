 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19399416 Edited 29 July 2025 – 15:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed incorrect saving of packages in the game world
  • Fixed lighting behavior on delivery trucks
  • Removed unnecessary textures appearing on delivery packages
  • Improved skipping of dialogues in repair mode
  • Added a confirmation popup when purchasing vehicles at the junkyard






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link