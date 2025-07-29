🛠 Patch Notes:
- Fixed incorrect saving of packages in the game world
- Fixed lighting behavior on delivery trucks
- Removed unnecessary textures appearing on delivery packages
- Improved skipping of dialogues in repair mode
- Added a confirmation popup when purchasing vehicles at the junkyard
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
