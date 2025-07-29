Added a clearer tooltip to explain when a pet can’t be petted due to active breakpoint tasks.



Fixed the inspector’s shirt looking odd.



Resolved an issue where completed tasks could reset progress after loading a save.



Fixed a bug causing players to load underground when entering the park.



Added a safeguard to reposition the player if they fall below the terrain.



Fahrenheit/Celsius setting now saves properly between sessions.



Fixed a bug where “playing tag with pet” could count multiple times in one game toward the same task.



Cooling and heating mats no longer sink into cage models.



Made more perks mutually exclusive to avoid illogical combinations.



The cupboard now has the correct material assigned.



Added rain colliders to the park for a more immersive experience.





🎉 New Update is Live! 🎉We’ve just released a fresh update for Animal Shelter 2, bringing you a batch of improvements, bug fixes, and a few quality-of-life tweaks based on your feedback. Thank you for helping us make the game better every day! 💛Here’s what’s new in this patch:🐾 As always, we’re incredibly grateful for your support, bug reports, and suggestions. Keep them coming and see you in the shelter!Animal Shelter 2 Team