29 July 2025 Build 19399301
🎉 New Update is Live! 🎉

We’ve just released a fresh update for Animal Shelter 2, bringing you a batch of improvements, bug fixes, and a few quality-of-life tweaks based on your feedback. Thank you for helping us make the game better every day! 💛

Here’s what’s new in this patch:

  • Added a clearer tooltip to explain when a pet can’t be petted due to active breakpoint tasks.
  • Fixed the inspector’s shirt looking odd.
  • Resolved an issue where completed tasks could reset progress after loading a save.
  • Fixed a bug causing players to load underground when entering the park.
  • Added a safeguard to reposition the player if they fall below the terrain.
  • Fahrenheit/Celsius setting now saves properly between sessions.
  • Fixed a bug where “playing tag with pet” could count multiple times in one game toward the same task.
  • Cooling and heating mats no longer sink into cage models.
  • Made more perks mutually exclusive to avoid illogical combinations.
  • The cupboard now has the correct material assigned.
  • Added rain colliders to the park for a more immersive experience.


🐾 As always, we’re incredibly grateful for your support, bug reports, and suggestions. Keep them coming and see you in the shelter!

Animal Shelter 2 Team

