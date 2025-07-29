We’ve just released a fresh update for Animal Shelter 2, bringing you a batch of improvements, bug fixes, and a few quality-of-life tweaks based on your feedback. Thank you for helping us make the game better every day! 💛
Here’s what’s new in this patch:
- Added a clearer tooltip to explain when a pet can’t be petted due to active breakpoint tasks.
- Fixed the inspector’s shirt looking odd.
- Resolved an issue where completed tasks could reset progress after loading a save.
- Fixed a bug causing players to load underground when entering the park.
- Added a safeguard to reposition the player if they fall below the terrain.
- Fahrenheit/Celsius setting now saves properly between sessions.
- Fixed a bug where “playing tag with pet” could count multiple times in one game toward the same task.
- Cooling and heating mats no longer sink into cage models.
- Made more perks mutually exclusive to avoid illogical combinations.
- The cupboard now has the correct material assigned.
- Added rain colliders to the park for a more immersive experience.
🐾 As always, we’re incredibly grateful for your support, bug reports, and suggestions. Keep them coming and see you in the shelter!
Animal Shelter 2 Team
Changed files in this update