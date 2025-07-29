 Skip to content
29 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch v1.2

Hello villagers!

Thank you for the amazing support since launch — your feedback is helping us polish Village Tale even more. Here's what's included in this patch:

Added

  • One more cloud to unlock from the left and right of the game expanding the game map size.

Fixed

  • Fixed "Open for business' Achievement after building one marketplace not working

  • Modified the number of workshops to built to get the full happiness to 1 from 3

  • Fixed sometimes haggling doesn't work like intended

if anyone facing from the game background being all black here's solutions you can try

1. In your Steam library, right-click on Village Tale -> Manage -> Browse local files

2. Right-click on Village Tale.exe file -> Properties

3. Go to the Compatibility tab -> check Disable Fullscreen optimizations

of
3. putting compatibility to Windows 7

Thanks everyone for playing and please keep letting us know of your feedback -- all reviews and suggestions are enormously appreciated.

Have a nice day,
- Knight Owl Games

