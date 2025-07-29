Patch v1.2

Hello villagers!

Thank you for the amazing support since launch — your feedback is helping us polish Village Tale even more. Here's what's included in this patch:

Added

One more cloud to unlock from the left and right of the game expanding the game map size.

Fixed

Fixed "Open for business' Achievement after building one marketplace not working

Modified the number of workshops to built to get the full happiness to 1 from 3

Fixed sometimes haggling doesn't work like intended

if anyone facing from the game background being all black here's solutions you can try



1. In your Steam library, right-click on Village Tale -> Manage -> Browse local files

2. Right-click on Village Tale.exe file -> Properties

3. Go to the Compatibility tab -> check Disable Fullscreen optimizations

of

3. putting compatibility to Windows 7



Thanks everyone for playing and please keep letting us know of your feedback -- all reviews and suggestions are enormously appreciated.

Have a nice day,

- Knight Owl Games