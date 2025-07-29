Dear Players,

Thank you for your incredible support and valuable feedback for Love Goal! We're excited to share that we've implemented the following updates and improvements based on your suggestions:



- Optimized side quest hints

- Replaced some sound effects



These enhancements were inspired by your feedback, and we're committed to further optimizing the game to provide the best interactive story experience possible.



If you haven’t already, don’t forget to add the game to your Steam wishlist:

👉 Click here to add to your wishlist



Thank you for your enthusiasm and support.



Love Goal