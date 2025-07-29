 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19399249 Edited 29 July 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Players,
Thank you for your incredible support and valuable feedback for Love Goal! We're excited to share that we've implemented the following updates and improvements based on your suggestions:

- Optimized side quest hints
- Replaced some sound effects

These enhancements were inspired by your feedback, and we're committed to further optimizing the game to provide the best interactive story experience possible.

If you haven’t already, don’t forget to add the game to your Steam wishlist:
👉 Click here to add to your wishlist

Thank you for your enthusiasm and support.

Love Goal

