29 July 2025 Build 19399241
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Remember how last update I switched endless mode and new character update? Well, I actually did both on this new update!

There's the new endless mode with an online leaderboard, 1 new character, 18 new relics, 4 new arrows, new music, new capsule art, characters and relics rework/balancing, new animations/polish, and way more!

(You can see the changelog directly in game)

You can test it right now in the experimental branch:

Go to your Steam library -> Right click on Arrogue -> Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation -> Choose "experimental"

I'm looking for some feedback in discord (or steam forum):

  • Is the new endless mode fun? Is it too easy or too hard?

  • Characters have been reworked to have more predefined builds for each, do you feel it's the case?

  • Does the game feels more balanced? There's more way to break the game right now, is it a good idea?

  • Don't hesitate to share any other thoughts and to report bugs!

Usually I make the public release on the 1st of each month, but this one will take longer to be playtested as I need to make sure everything is working fine with the endless mode. I'm planning to make it public between 5-15 August, be sure to give me some feedback if you want to see it sooner!

Note: the leaderboard will be reset once in the public branch (and might be reset later during early access)

(please don't shoot consecutive arrows after another consecutive arrows, I need to add a cap (do it, it is fun))

Changed depots in experimental branch

Depot 2785571
