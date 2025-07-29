This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Remember how last update I switched endless mode and new character update? Well, I actually did both on this new update!

There's the new endless mode with an online leaderboard, 1 new character, 18 new relics, 4 new arrows, new music, new capsule art, characters and relics rework/balancing, new animations/polish, and way more!

(You can see the changelog directly in game)

You can test it right now in the experimental branch:

Go to your Steam library -> Right click on Arrogue -> Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation -> Choose "experimental"

I'm looking for some feedback in discord (or steam forum):

Is the new endless mode fun? Is it too easy or too hard?

Characters have been reworked to have more predefined builds for each, do you feel it's the case?

Does the game feels more balanced? There's more way to break the game right now, is it a good idea?

Don't hesitate to share any other thoughts and to report bugs!

Usually I make the public release on the 1st of each month, but this one will take longer to be playtested as I need to make sure everything is working fine with the endless mode. I'm planning to make it public between 5-15 August, be sure to give me some feedback if you want to see it sooner!

Note: the leaderboard will be reset once in the public branch (and might be reset later during early access)

(please don't shoot consecutive arrows after another consecutive arrows, I need to add a cap (do it, it is fun))