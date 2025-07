• Truck upgrades have been moved out of the training system - now you can buy additional trucks directly from the upgrades page.

• On that same page, new upgrades are available:

– Increase your cart size.

– Boost the number of delivery orders.



• A store slot limit system has been added - now there’s a cap on how many stores you can open.

• But don’t worry, you can also buy extra store slots as an upgrade.