Current Version
B2025.7.29 HotFix
- OK1-战略地图中，选中领地后角色信息界面中，骑士或者常备营队图标点击可以打开该领主的常备营队列表，上面的城堡按钮点击可以打开封地
- OK2-动态规则入侵概率数据调整
- OK3-动态规则AI招募常备几率调整
- OK4-修复神圣罗马帝国防御战争的临时援军没有被移除的问题
- OK5-修复AI自主取消了自己招募的雇佣军团
- OK6-修复神圣罗马帝国帝国会议因为事件导致不能交互的问题
- OK7-修复神圣罗马帝国可以释放成员独立的问题
- OK8-神圣罗马帝国成员被入侵时，皇帝可以为其招募雇佣军团
- OK1 - On the strategic map, after selecting a territory, in the character information interface, clicking on the knight or standing battalion icon can open the list of standing battalions of that lord, and clicking on the castle button above can open the fief.
- OK2 - Adjustment of dynamic rule invasion probability data.
- OK3 - Adjustment of dynamic rule AI's probability of recruiting standing forces.
- OK4 - Fixed the issue where temporary reinforcements in the Holy Roman Empire's defensive wars were not removed.
- OK5 - Fixed the problem where AI autonomously canceled the mercenary legions it recruited.
- OK6 - Fixed the issue where the Imperial Diet of the Holy Roman Empire could not be interacted with due to events.
- OK7 - Fixed the problem where the Holy Roman Empire could release its members into independence.
- OK8 - When a member of the Holy Roman Empire is invaded, the emperor can recruit mercenary legions for them.
Changed files in this update