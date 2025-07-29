Update:
- Add GPU Instancer
- Add default setting button
- Add unstuck button
- Add CafeMiniGame barrier
- Add more CafeMiniGame start condition
- Add popup window at setting change
- Add automatic font atlas generate
- Add terrain detail generator
- Improve grass blade performance
- Improve grass blade shader
- Improve door open direction
- Fix pause at loading bug
- Fix drop item not detect bug
- Fix completed mission state bug
- Fix furniture destroy but don't return item bug
- Fix tree and stone interact bug
- Mute BGM during day change
- Fix keybinding bug
- Fix CafeMiniGame tutorial stucking bug
- Fix resolution not set bug
- Improve furniture placement color palette
Playtest v0.9.13
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update