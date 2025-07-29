 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19399118 Edited 29 July 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update:
- Add GPU Instancer
- Add default setting button
- Add unstuck button
- Add CafeMiniGame barrier
- Add more CafeMiniGame start condition
- Add popup window at setting change
- Add automatic font atlas generate
- Add terrain detail generator
- Improve grass blade performance
- Improve grass blade shader
- Improve door open direction
- Fix pause at loading bug
- Fix drop item not detect bug
- Fix completed mission state bug
- Fix furniture destroy but don't return item bug
- Fix tree and stone interact bug
- Mute BGM during day change
- Fix keybinding bug
- Fix CafeMiniGame tutorial stucking bug
- Fix resolution not set bug
- Improve furniture placement color palette

