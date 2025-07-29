Thanks to your reports, we’ve prepared the first patch with some important improvements:

Japanese Translation Fixes

We're working on improving the Japanese localization. If you notice any issues, please let us know on Discord or in the Steam Community discussions.

Early Game Balance

On Blessed and Easy difficulty levels, the first enemies have been nerfed to make sure every player can comfortably get through the tutorial and initial encounters.

