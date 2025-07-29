 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19399076 Edited 29 July 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks to your reports, we’ve prepared the first patch with some important improvements:

  • Japanese Translation Fixes
    We're working on improving the Japanese localization. If you notice any issues, please let us know on Discord or in the Steam Community discussions.

  • Early Game Balance
    On Blessed and Easy difficulty levels, the first enemies have been nerfed to make sure every player can comfortably get through the tutorial and initial encounters.

Join our Discord community, share your thoughts, and help us make the game even better.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3553191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link