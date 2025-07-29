Hi everyone! We’re back with another update from Raiders Rise, and there’s a lot of exciting stuff to share. Let’s dive in!
🎯 Battle Pass & Missions Sneak Peak!
Battle Pass Preview You might’ve noticed the Battle Pass tab in-game. We’ve updated it to clearly show that it’s still in progress so players don’t get confused or think it’s broken.
Mission Cleanup Missions got a visual overhaul, this is how they're looking now!
🎨 Raiders
Latest Raiders! Huge thanks to everyone who participated in our polls! Final designs for Blayze and Bebbo are now locked in and looking great.
New Skins Incoming
Snowbird: Disco won but it was a close call with the Mafia skin!
Korin: He’s getting down with a disco-themed skin too, thanks to everyone who joined the live stream and helped shape it!
Jerar & Kathy: New models are in. Jerar is sporting a Hell’s Angel aesthetic, and Kathy’s channeling J-pop energy.
Zantetsu: His final model is complete and ready to animate!
Sky’s Moveset Animations for Sky are done.
Monster Animation Updates We’ve improved the animations for the variations of the bee, big bee, and mortar enemies.
VFX Passes
River: Basic attack, silver bullet, and his sword ultimate now have full VFX. They’re flashy and feel great to use.
Snowbird: His clones now have distinct visuals to help players tell the real one apart. Better readability = better plays.
Bebbo & Blayze Final Concept
Snowbird, Korin, Jerar & Kathy Skins
Zantetsu Model
🌍 Planet 2!
Planet 2 Playtesting Begins We’ve officially begun playtesting Planet 2! We tried out five brand-new levels and had a blast. There's still plenty of balancing and iteration ahead, but it’s a solid foundation to build on before we move onto adding the visuals to bring the level together.
🌵Environments
Desert Biome Expands We’ve added more environmental props to the desert biome including:
Crashed spaceships
Tech-themed props and structures
Re-skinned crates, doors, and barriers to fit the new biome.
New metal material exploration
Tooling Improvements We built a new tool that lets us make coral formations much faster.
🧭 Join the Development Journey
That’s a wrap for this update!
If you want to be part of building our game from the ground up, wishlist Raiders Rise on Steam, and join our Discord to take part in playtests and polls that shape the future of the game.
Thanks for being part of the ride! Until next time!
Changed depots in main branch