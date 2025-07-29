 Skip to content
29 July 2025
Commanders, additional supply is already on its way! This time, command has dispatched MP 40 submachine guns coated in white to help you better blend into the snowy landscape.

From July 29th (13:00 UTC) to August 4th (13:00 UTC), you can get rewards for completing tasks.

Rewards


For completing 7, 9 and 10 tasks out of the 12, you will receive unique rewards.



Tasks

Phase 1 (July 29th - July 31st):
  • Kill 120 enemies.
  • Kill 60 enemies using a rifle.
  • Kill 50 enemies using a submachine gun.
  • Kill 50 enemies using a machine gun.
Phase 2 (July 31st - August 2nd):
  • Kill 50 enemies using a machine gun.
  • Kill 100 enemies using a submachine gun.
  • Destroy 5 vehicles.
  • Kill 10 enemies using a special weapon (mortars, anti-tank rifles, flamethrowers, projectile launchers).
Phase 3 (August 2nd - August 4th):
  • Kill 50 enemies with headshots.
  • Build rally points and deploy APCs that will be used 30 times.
  • Kill 120 enemies using a submachine gun.
  • Kill 10 enemies using a melee weapon.

Terms

  • The tasks can be completed in both Squads and Events mode.
  • The list of tasks is updated every two days at 13:00 UTC.
  • Tasks can be completed simultaneously.
  • Uncollected rewards will disappear when the tasks change.
  • From August 4th (13:00 UTC) to August 6th (13:00 UTC), after the end of the event, you will have the opportunity to purchase any missing rewards for Gold.

