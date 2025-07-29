Rewards

Tasks

Kill 120 enemies.



Kill 60 enemies using a rifle.



Kill 50 enemies using a submachine gun.



Kill 50 enemies using a machine gun.



Kill 100 enemies using a submachine gun.



Destroy 5 vehicles.



Kill 10 enemies using a special weapon (mortars, anti-tank rifles, flamethrowers, projectile launchers).



Kill 50 enemies with headshots.



Build rally points and deploy APCs that will be used 30 times.



Kill 120 enemies using a submachine gun.



Kill 10 enemies using a melee weapon.



Terms

The tasks can be completed in both Squads and Events mode.



The list of tasks is updated every two days at 13:00 UTC.



Tasks can be completed simultaneously.



Uncollected rewards will disappear when the tasks change.



From August 4th (13:00 UTC) to August 6th (13:00 UTC), after the end of the event, you will have the opportunity to purchase any missing rewards for Gold.



Commanders, additional supply is already on its way! This time, command has dispatched MP 40 submachine guns coated in white to help you better blend into the snowy landscape.From July 29th (13:00 UTC) to August 4th (13:00 UTC), you can get rewards for completing tasks.For completing 7, 9 and 10 tasks out of the 12, you will receive unique rewards.Phase 1 (July 29th - July 31st):Phase 2 (July 31st - August 2nd):Phase 3 (August 2nd - August 4th):