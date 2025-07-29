 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19398911 Edited 29 July 2025 – 12:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Appearances section

In the group stage, the appearances section is now divided into two tabs: "This Group" and "All Groups".

Team traits

Teams with lower Elo ratings are less likely to acquire traits such as "clutch" or "piling on." Teams that experience a meteoric rise may acquire the "overrated" trait.

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link