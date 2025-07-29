 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19398875 Edited 29 July 2025 – 13:06:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes:
  • Under certain conditions, some players were stuck on a blank screen after a match.
  • Certain game saves from players who used the editor mode to modify game plans were stuck with an error in the calendar.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3549221
macOS Depot 3549223
