29 July 2025 Build 19398870
• Fixed an issue where driving forward didn’t work.
• Slightly increased player movement speed.
• Increased the range of adjustable mouse sensitivity.
• Adjusted the build panel for higher resolutions.
• Changed radiation units.
• Localization fixes.
• Added missing building rotation hint.
• Increased oxygen tank capacity.
• Decreased radiation falloff.

