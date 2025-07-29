• Fixed an issue where driving forward didn’t work.
• Slightly increased player movement speed.
• Increased the range of adjustable mouse sensitivity.
• Adjusted the build panel for higher resolutions.
• Changed radiation units.
• Localization fixes.
• Added missing building rotation hint.
• Increased oxygen tank capacity.
• Decreased radiation falloff.
Hotfix 0.2.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update