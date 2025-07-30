Hi there, fighters!



The “Quench the Thirst for Gasoline” event is now live in the world of WTL! The Biker is once again roaming the outskirts and ready to trade! He’s offering his legendary moto-goods in exchange for chromed bolts valued more than gold!

Quench The Thirst for Gasoline

The fearsome mechanical beast RW-01 has once again challenged the locals! Take down RW-01 and earn valuable chromed bolts, which the Biker will gladly accept in exchange for his unique items!

As tradition dictates, the Biker has prepared a few new items for you to trade for bolts.

The first new item is the “PvP Fan Biker Vest”. A touch of irony and humor is never a bad thing when it comes to showing off your personality!

Another new item is the Ride Or Die series helmet. This is a completely new helmet with enhanced armor stats:

• 60–120 for PvP

• 84–168 for PvE

This makes the Ride Or Die helmets the most protective gear in the game, adding to their value, especially considering they don’t require faction membership! To get one, just gather the required number of bolts and trade them with the Biker. It’s that simple!

Also, new alternate skins for both Ride Or Die and classic biker helmets are now available in the in-game store.

The Biker is still offering the classic red Scrambler for trade. You can also exchange bolts for the Nomad motorcycle. However, the black Ride Or Die motorcycle has been removed from the exchange, along with the classic biker helmet, which can now only be obtained by defeating the cybernetic wolf RW-01!

As before, you can earn bolts by completing quests, looting crates, and slaying monsters, but the highest number of bolts still comes from the Robo-Wolf.

Another event-themed addition to the in-game store is the “Freerider” motorcycle! The Biker put some serious work into it. Thanks to the boosted engine, reinforced frame, and upgraded suspension, this bike can now reach higher speeds and offers increased safety for the rider. Its design embodies the rebellious spirit of all those who crave the freedom of the open road and beyond.



The “Quench the Thirst for Gasoline” event will run until August 13 (inclusive). After that, RW-01 will no longer appear, and bolts will no longer be found. However, the Biker will remain in the zones for a while, so everyone has time to trade their chrome bolts for goods

Location Improvements

In this update, we’ve continued our work on improving older areas to make them more engaging and immersive. This time, we’ve enhanced the interiors of radioactive ruin buildings in Sector L11-8 of the “Big Village” location: building floors are now more distinct for easier navigation, floor number signs have been added, and some locations now have lighting and extra visual markers.

Overall, we plan to keep developing in this direction, expanding and enriching the game world!

Other Changes

