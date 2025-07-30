 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19398616 Edited 30 July 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings scientists,


Another week, another hotfix. Details below...

NEW:
  • Added a crafting recipe for the Small Oxygen Bottle. It can be obtained after picking up/scanning the Dust Daisy fruit.

CHANGED:
  • Changed the description of Oxygen Tanks to no longer suggest they can be stacked.

FIXED:
  • Fixed the game freezing when making an autosave.
  • Fixed the issue which caused the need to research the Transformer to be able to craft it.
  • Fixed the bug which prevented players from reading one of the lore tablets on the Wind Farm locations.
  • Fixed the bug which caused the glass material to flash while the Airship was flying.

KNOWN ISSUES:
  • Sticky Notes trigger area (especially on Hanging Cabinets) has to be adjusted.
  • Some recycle recipes shown in the Recycler’s menu are incorrect. It is only visual, and the items received are the correct ones.
  • Ruin with extractable metal collapses for the host only.


Thats all for now
Team Far From Home

