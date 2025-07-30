Greetings scientists,
Another week, another hotfix. Details below...
NEW:
- Added a crafting recipe for the Small Oxygen Bottle. It can be obtained after picking up/scanning the Dust Daisy fruit.
CHANGED:
- Changed the description of Oxygen Tanks to no longer suggest they can be stacked.
FIXED:
- Fixed the game freezing when making an autosave.
- Fixed the issue which caused the need to research the Transformer to be able to craft it.
- Fixed the bug which prevented players from reading one of the lore tablets on the Wind Farm locations.
- Fixed the bug which caused the glass material to flash while the Airship was flying.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Sticky Notes trigger area (especially on Hanging Cabinets) has to be adjusted.
- Some recycle recipes shown in the Recycler’s menu are incorrect. It is only visual, and the items received are the correct ones.
- Ruin with extractable metal collapses for the host only.
Thats all for now
Team Far From Home
Changed files in this update