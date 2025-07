-------- Patch Notes --------

- Fixed issues where cards could be double-clicked or clicked while the game was paused.

- Prevented placing multiple objects in the same build zone.

- Fixed several cards that were not functioning properly.

- Fixed range buff not applying correctly after tower upgrades; ranges are now displayed accurately.

- Added a limit to the number of buffs a tower can have.

- Minor UI improvements on towers including tooltips and layout fixes.