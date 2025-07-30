Welcome back, Adventurers.
[color=#FFED9E]Community Requested Features:[/color]
- Picking up items from the ground is now easier. The clickbox for items on the ground is now taller and more generous. No more having to precisely cursor over logs on the floor to start crafting!
- Interiors are now vastly improved against Velgar's scorn - Dragonbreath and Meteors will now be blocked inside caverns, for example. Unnaturally powerful dragons blocked by natural formations. Naturally.
[color=#FFED9E]General Fixes:[/color]
- The clock widget will now show nighttime correctly. Old character saves will still experience this bug - new characters will no longer encounter this issue!
- Cabbage and Dwellberries, and Raw Bird Meat and Potato, can be cooked together. Excellent pairings.
- Garou Tents no longer highlight as if they are interactible. They're not.
- Players will not get stuck in the block potision when equipping a Bow.
- Resolved an issue which caused a crash when placing Tier 2 Palisade Walls.
- A handful of terrain fixes where players could get stuck.
- Removed some out-of-place Marrentill that were incorrectly placed.
