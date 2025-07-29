 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19398471 Edited 29 July 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 What's New:

  • Optimized performance for faster, smoother gameplay

  • General stability improvements,

  • Charging indicator is more visible now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3448751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link