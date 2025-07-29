

Howdy, Gunslingers!

We’ve just dropped a brand new update that gives you total control over how you play Dino Path Trail. Whether you’re a hardcore keyboard tactician or a twin-stick gamepad predator - this one's for you ːsteamhappyː

🎮 TOTAL CONTROL! (LITERALLY)

Full Key Rebinding - Every key. Every action. Map them however you want, no compromises.

Twin-Stick Setup - Move with one stick, aim with the other. Smooth and deadly.

Steam Input Support - Plug in and play. Seamless support for your controller setup of choice.

This is something many of you have been asking for, and we’re excited to finally deliver it. Suit up, customize your controls, and blaze your own trail.

We’d really appreciate your feedback on this update - especially the new control features.

Let us know how it feels, what works, and what could be better. Your input is super valuable - come chat with us in our Discord!

And stay tuned - our next update is coming soon ːccheartː