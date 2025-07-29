Hello everyone, survivors of the LIFE EFFECT game. Terrible monsters come to earth through the portals of aliens from other planets, life becomes more dangerous, the survivors went underground to get the blueprints for the best weapons. A nesting place has been added in the infected cave, on the territory of the female alien lizards. In this update, you can try to steal the Black Thorn eggs and grow your own killer monster that will be loyal to you for the rest of his life and will help you in any battle with his speed, ferocity and terror. It's time to add to your collection of companions, embark on new adventures.

✅The image has been improved for widescreen monitors, now there will be no black areas on the sides.

✅A new "Protection" parameter has been added to the database for scanned enemies, now you can find out how much damage the enemy absorbs with his armor.

✅Accelerated camera rotations for quick turret aiming.

✅The location of the Bulkor and Klogant boss battles has been changed in the bunker, and boss zones have been added.

✅A nesting place has been added to the Infected Cave location on the territory of the Black Thorn Queen boss, now you can try to steal the Black Thorn egg and raise your monster.

✅Added a new companion Black Thorn.

✅Increased the number of dropped items when killing the titan Tarnavur, random will determine the number. In the future, there will be buffs that increase the chance of dropping items.

✅Fixed a bug in the quest "Finding Problems" from the Scanner Repairman. To complete the quest, discard it in the quest menu and take it again.



https://rutube.ru/video/2a7a99b927bb37e4efe8d7bdbb6482d2/

