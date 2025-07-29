29 July Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
The introduction of the game has been designed to be full of surprises and suspense. A toilet and a new door have been added to the prison area. Improvements have been made to increase the game's level of realism. Realistic movement physics have been added to the character. Your positive feedback continues to motivate us to improve the game. We've released our third update!
