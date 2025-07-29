Cold Bed on Route has been updated to version 3.17

With this update, gamepad support has now been fully implemented across the main story and the side stories. This marks the completion of functional updates for the time being.





Added keyboard/gamepad controls to the side stories. In the side stories, keyboard-only input is not available; you can choose between mouse-only (as before), keyboard + mouse, or gamepad-only controls.

Fixed an issue where trying to select a flower in reverse order (← key or left button) on the start screen without any prior selection would result in abnormal behavior.

Fixed a programming issue where extended gameplay could cause input lag with gamepad controls due to accumulating processes.

Fixed an issue where the UI would not properly switch when toggling between keyboard and controller input on the post-landing screen.

Added a mouse icon to the keyboard control guide (no changes to the text description).

Adjusted the input display so that it now updates properly when using the left mouse click during gamepad input mode.

Modified system panel buttons (Exit/Return to Title) to be usable with C, Space, Enter, or the confirm button on a gamepad. The same applies to the DLC display and side story lamp display panels.

During gamepad use, common actions mapped to multiple buttons are now shown in the lower-right corner of the MEMO screen.

Updated the tutorial display to reflect the corresponding gamepad buttons when using a gamepad.