I've been told it's traditional to do a little announcement on release, unfortunately I only heard this morning so we're a day late, I'll add it to the (very long) list of things I can do better the next time around.

The Journey So Far

It's been quite a journey to get here. Development only really kicked off in earnest around the end of last year but the idea that would eventually become Flipto started off as a game jam entry called Boom & Bust (it's still available on Itch.io for anyone interested). A lot changed since that original prototype, including completely reworking the theme to shoehorn in a dumb pun, but I think it still maintains that moreish core game loop. There have been a bunch of ups and downs along the way, including a mad scramble to fix a black-screen issue that was only found last week, so it feels incredible to finally hit this milestone!

A Big Thank You!

I'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped get us to this point; all the friends and family that have suffered through listening to me doing a terrible job of explaining things for the better part of a year, and the play-testers who found countless bugs (hopefully we got most of them) and helped balance the experience so it's not just trivial to put together a broken run. Especially big thank yous go to the team at Captcha Games, who have been incredible at guiding me through my first attempt at a commercial release, as well as our fantastic composer - Walker Williams - who not only contributed an incredible soundtrack but also pitched in with reporting and troubleshooting their own share of bugs and issues! A final thank you goes out to the players, none of this would've been worth doing without someone to play the end result, so I look forward to hearing from you - reports of all the issues that slipped through the cracks and suggestions for what you'd like to see in the future are all very much appreciated!

A Look to the Future

I'm planning to take a quick break (hopefully) before the bug reports start flowing in to participate in the GMTK Game Jam this weekend - feel free to check out my Itch.io to see what we come up with - but after that the nose will be back to the grindstone. I have a few ideas for content updates, mostly half baked ones that weren't worth delaying release for, but I'm excited to see what comes out of the feedback and let that guide development. On the more functional side of things, I'm looking into options for localising to more languages, as well as potential ports to mobile and consoles. Any input on what I should be prioritising there is hugely appreciated as I'm keen to focus on the things players actually want!