Major 9 September 2025 Build 19398219 Edited 9 September 2025 – 13:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello summer lovers,

To start the school year on the right track, we're coming with an update! We've carefully read your feedback and tried to respond the best we can with an update and a few guides. We've added the Steam Cloud Save, and a "story mode" where you can't instant-win the combat!

Patchnote

Added

  • Steam Cloud Save

  • During combat, an instant win button

  • During combat, a new pop-up

Fixed/Balancing

  • Increased the amount of relationship points gained to unlock relationship episodes more easily

  • Main content videos unlocked in the gallery app

  • Updated credits text

  • Removed some extra text for some sentences in the Brazilian language

Guides

We've also created a few guides to help you in your stellar journey ✨

Relationship mechanics

If you're curious about how the relationship system works in Nova Hearts, here are some insights and a little explanation on how to unlock some hidden selfies and hot pics 🔥

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3537418389

Final boss fight

We heard that our last boss (whoever it is 👀) is not the easiest to beat! So here are some tips to defeat it!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3537474587

Fan arts

We've also seen a few fan arts that warmed our hearts, so we also wanted to share them with you 💖

Pixel Art Will by LesBeanz

Luce and Will by Sandra

Luce and Basil by Sara

We thank you for your support and very cool fan arts. Don't hesitate to write a Steam review. It helps us a lot! Have a good September everyone 👋

ps: yes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2506292
