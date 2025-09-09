Hello summer lovers,
To start the school year on the right track, we're coming with an update! We've carefully read your feedback and tried to respond the best we can with an update and a few guides. We've added the Steam Cloud Save, and a "story mode" where you can't instant-win the combat!
Patchnote
Added
Steam Cloud Save
During combat, an instant win button
During combat, a new pop-up
Fixed/Balancing
Increased the amount of relationship points gained to unlock relationship episodes more easily
Main content videos unlocked in the gallery app
Updated credits text
Removed some extra text for some sentences in the Brazilian language
Guides
We've also created a few guides to help you in your stellar journey ✨
Relationship mechanics
If you're curious about how the relationship system works in Nova Hearts, here are some insights and a little explanation on how to unlock some hidden selfies and hot pics 🔥
Final boss fight
We heard that our last boss (whoever it is 👀) is not the easiest to beat! So here are some tips to defeat it!
Fan arts
We've also seen a few fan arts that warmed our hearts, so we also wanted to share them with you 💖
Pixel Art Will by LesBeanz
Luce and Will by Sandra
Luce and Basil by Sara
We thank you for your support and very cool fan arts. Don't hesitate to write a Steam review. It helps us a lot! Have a good September everyone 👋
ps: yes
Changed files in this update