Bugfixes
- Fixed rare crash in low video memory situations
- Fixed rare crash when canceling road construction
- Fixed random light setup using light setting from an inactive season
- Fixed pausing building construction while buildup resources are incoming
- Fixed rare crash in UI of recruitment/production mode change
- Fixed rare crash in construction menu
- Fixed crash during trade due to exploration done by building which was removed afterwards
- Fixed exploration fog coming back after disrupting Baneroot construction
- Made deposits at the edge of the own territory more accessible to harvesting
- Neutral villages make space in their trade depots with more priority
- Fixed localization for diary title, Magic Compass, Captain's Hat
