30 July 2025 Build 19398212
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes


  • Fixed rare crash in low video memory situations
  • Fixed rare crash when canceling road construction
  • Fixed random light setup using light setting from an inactive season
  • Fixed pausing building construction while buildup resources are incoming
  • Fixed rare crash in UI of recruitment/production mode change
  • Fixed rare crash in construction menu
  • Fixed crash during trade due to exploration done by building which was removed afterwards
  • Fixed exploration fog coming back after disrupting Baneroot construction
  • Made deposits at the edge of the own territory more accessible to harvesting
  • Neutral villages make space in their trade depots with more priority
  • Fixed localization for diary title, Magic Compass, Captain's Hat

