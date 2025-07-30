Season 5 ACT: 2 has begun!
The new stage “New York City (Evening)” takes place in a densely packed tower district.
Unlike other stages, this one collapses from the outer edge inward as time passes. As the match drags on, the battlefield will shrink toward the center, so be careful with your positioning!
■Featured Content
Added New stage: New York City (Evening)
Started Battle Pass: Season 5 ACT: 2
Updated Daily Shop display contents
Adjusted the graphics of weapons and items to improve game performance
■UI Design
Added VALKYRIE achievements to the Achievement menu
■Bug Fix
Issue where the game could freeze during loading when starting the tutorial
Issue where item names were not displayed correctly for LEVIN skins
Changed files in this update