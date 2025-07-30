Season 5 ACT: 2 has begun!

The new stage “New York City (Evening)” takes place in a densely packed tower district.

Unlike other stages, this one collapses from the outer edge inward as time passes. As the match drags on, the battlefield will shrink toward the center, so be careful with your positioning!





■Featured Content

Added New stage: New York City (Evening)

Started Battle Pass: Season 5 ACT: 2

Updated Daily Shop display contents

Adjusted the graphics of weapons and items to improve game performance



■UI Design

Added VALKYRIE achievements to the Achievement menu

■Bug Fix