 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19398135 Edited 30 July 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Season 5 ACT: 2 has begun!

The new stage “New York City (Evening)” takes place in a densely packed tower district.

Unlike other stages, this one collapses from the outer edge inward as time passes. As the match drags on, the battlefield will shrink toward the center, so be careful with your positioning!


■Featured Content

  • Added New stage: New York City (Evening)

  • Started Battle Pass: Season 5 ACT: 2

  • Updated Daily Shop display contents

  • Adjusted the graphics of weapons and items to improve game performance

■UI Design

  • Added VALKYRIE achievements to the Achievement menu

■Bug Fix

  • Issue where the game could freeze during loading when starting the tutorial

  • Issue where item names were not displayed correctly for LEVIN skins

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2511051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link