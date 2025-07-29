 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19398125
Update notes via Steam Community

New content:

- Key remapping is now supported for both keyboard and gamepad

Changes:

- Added more Pokupara enemies to a cave in Pora Iandara
- Changed the location of a treasure chest in a cave in Puru Puru
- Added a map indicator to alert the player when Kloe's second questline becomes available

Fixed:

- Fixed an issue where the labels for Enable and Disable multiplayer had become swapped
- Fixed an issue where Kloe did not properly mark the location of the atelier on the map
- Fixed an issue where books did not make sound when being opened
- Fixed an issue where museum exhibits did not make sound when interacted with
- Fixed an issue where museum exhibits would be sized incorrectly on monitors of certain sizes
- Fixed a minor graphical issue on the Start screen
- Fixed an issue where Sebastian the Apothekary would not update the player's map when intended
- Fixed an issue where Arcturus would not properly take a quest item from the player

