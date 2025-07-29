New content: - Key remapping is now supported for both keyboard and gamepad



Changes: - Added more Pokupara enemies to a cave in Pora Iandara

- Changed the location of a treasure chest in a cave in Puru Puru

- Added a map indicator to alert the player when Kloe's second questline becomes available



Fixed: - Fixed an issue where the labels for Enable and Disable multiplayer had become swapped

- Fixed an issue where Kloe did not properly mark the location of the atelier on the map

- Fixed an issue where books did not make sound when being opened

- Fixed an issue where museum exhibits did not make sound when interacted with

- Fixed an issue where museum exhibits would be sized incorrectly on monitors of certain sizes

- Fixed a minor graphical issue on the Start screen

- Fixed an issue where Sebastian the Apothekary would not update the player's map when intended

- Fixed an issue where Arcturus would not properly take a quest item from the player