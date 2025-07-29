- There was a rare chance the game would crash when the player dies
- Burn was not affected by token The Expanding Sin
- Sin of Second Thoughts did not take Spell Buff cards into account
Bugfixes v1.1.1 + new player
Update notes via Steam Community
Some small bugfixes + 1 new playable character
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2781971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update