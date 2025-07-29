 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19398121 Edited 29 July 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some small bugfixes + 1 new playable character

  • There was a rare chance the game would crash when the player dies
  • Burn was not affected by token The Expanding Sin
  • Sin of Second Thoughts did not take Spell Buff cards into account


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2781971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link