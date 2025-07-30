Hello again, hate.netters!
I wanted to apologize for the update breaking some settings again, this should be fixed now. The achievements should also work correctly now, I hope you can forgive this.
Patch notes:
Fixed settings not recognizing saved settings \[NOTE: if the problem persists, press restore settings in settings menu!]
Fixed game starting up with post-processing disabled
Made top of regular level have thicker ceiling so that enemy attacks do not pass through if standing on top
Spoiler Patch notes: (for some reason the spoiler boxes don't work for me)
Fixed Endless achievement not triggering correctly
Increased trigger box for Free Solo achievement
Fixed Admin room not loading in any player data if user internet connection is too slow
Thank you for all the cool competition I get to see on the leaderboards :)
