30 July 2025 Build 19398030 Edited 30 July 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again, hate.netters!

I wanted to apologize for the update breaking some settings again, this should be fixed now. The achievements should also work correctly now, I hope you can forgive this.

Patch notes:

  • Fixed settings not recognizing saved settings \[NOTE: if the problem persists, press restore settings in settings menu!]

  • Fixed game starting up with post-processing disabled

  • Made top of regular level have thicker ceiling so that enemy attacks do not pass through if standing on top

Spoiler Patch notes: (for some reason the spoiler boxes don't work for me)

  • Fixed Endless achievement not triggering correctly

  • Increased trigger box for Free Solo achievement

  • Fixed Admin room not loading in any player data if user internet connection is too slow

Thank you for all the cool competition I get to see on the leaderboards :)

Open link