Fixed input issue. Its should works as intended now. Even on Steamdeck with docked mode!



Rarity Color was added to the underground junk



Fixed bug with double "grab".



More fixes are ready! We're working on further improvements and huge content update. Stay tuned!If you get stuck in the void after using the ladder just wait. This loading time can take 3 minutes, if you installed the game on 5400RPM HDD. Go take some tea this time. We will investigate this case to improve this. (edited)